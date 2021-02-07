Hawaiʻi County to Host Sustainability Summit

Registration is now open to the public for the 2021 Hawaiʻi County Sustainability Summit.

The summit will take place on March 4-5 and is free to the public. The Sustainability Summit will be held virtually, covering a range of topics through a myriad of keynote speakers and 14 breakout sessions.

“This summit will bring bright minds together to develop actionable strategies that will help Hawaiʻi Island address issues regarding renewable energy, sea-level rise, threats to our reef, and more,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth. “The summit will also focus on how Hawaiʻi can become more self-sustainable, and provide opportunities for residents to think globally and act locally to reduce climate change.”

Participants can choose to register for either day or both and will be allowed to pose questions via a chat feature. The summit’s goal is to seek to move the needle, cultivate imagination, and develop actionable strategies to set the course for a more sustainable County of Hawaiʻi. The summit will be hosted by the County of Hawaiʻi and broadcasted by Nā Leo TV.

Click here for more information and to register for the event.