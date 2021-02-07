February 07, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 07, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 7, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 7, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov