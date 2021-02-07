75 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 75 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, raising the statewide total to 26,468. Two new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 83 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.8%.

Seven new cases were identified on the Big Island Sunday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 21,341

Hawai‘i: 2,195

Maui: 1,863

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 109

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 756

A total of 1,749 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 418 people have died.