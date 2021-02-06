Wind Advisory in Effect for Big Island Summits

3:41 AM HST Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

* WHAT: West to southwest winds to 45 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph.

* WHERE: Big Island Summits.

SPONSORED VIDEO

* WHEN: Until 6 p.m. Sunday.

* IMPACTS: Winds this strong will make driving difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.