Wind Advisory in Effect for Big Island Summits

Wind Advisory in Effect for Big Island SummitsFebruary 6, 2021, 9:10 AM HST (Updated February 6, 2021, 9:10 AM)
3:41 AM HST Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY
* WHAT: West to southwest winds to 45 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph.
* WHERE: Big Island Summits.
* WHEN: Until 6 p.m. Sunday.
* IMPACTS: Winds this strong will make driving difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Wind Advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.