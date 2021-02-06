Where to Get a COVID-19 Test Today: Feb. 6, 2021

By Big Island Now
February 6, 2021, 8:55 AM HST (Updated February 6, 2021, 8:55 AM)
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency announced three COVID-19 testing sites open today, Feb. 6.

There are two popup clinics this morning, one in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 8 a.m. to noon and the other in North Kona at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing will also be available this afternoon in Puna at Kea‘au High School from 1-5 p.m.

Community testing will be held on Monday in South Kohala at the Ho‘oko Park in Waikoloa Village and in South Kona at the Greenwell Park in Captain Cook.

