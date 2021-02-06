One New COVID-19 Case Reported on the Big Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 108 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, raising the statewide total to 26,393. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 84 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.8%.

One new case was identified on the Big Island Saturday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 21,289

Hawai‘i: 2,188

Maui: 1,849

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 109

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 754

A total of 1,745 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 416 people have died.