Honolulu Man Faces Drug, Firearm Charges in Connection with Beretania St. Shooting

A Honolulu man is facing federal charges in connection with a shooting on Beretania Street last month.

According to a federal complaint filed on Feb. 5, David P. Lunceford, 44, is accused of possession with the intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a person convicted of a prior felony, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The complaint alleges that on Feb. 4, 2021, Lunceford was stopped for a traffic infraction by Honolulu Police. Following a stop, a narcotics canine was brought to the scene where it positively indicated drugs were in the vehicle.

Honolulu police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized a privately-made 9 mm firearm and 21 rounds 9 mm ammunition as well as 15 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle.

According to the complaint, the vehicle had previously been identified in video footage as being present at a Texaco Gas Station on South Beretania Street on Jan. 31, 2021, during which the occupant of the vehicle fired several shots at another vehicle.

“My office is committed to bringing to justice convicted felons who, instead of learning their lesson after a conviction, continue to endanger our communities by committing a drug or gun crime. The law enforcement community will continue to ensure that those who ignore the law face the consequences of their actions,” said US Attorney Kenji M. Price for the District of Hawai‘i.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Honolulu Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Albanese.

“Individuals who threaten lives through acts of violence and drugs pose a great threat to our communities,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent Leslie Tomaich. “The collaboration and fast work between our law enforcement partners in this case truly signals to others preying on the public that we will be relentless in our pursuit for justice.”

The charges in the complaints are merely allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.