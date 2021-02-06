County Officials Urge Residents to Avoid Gathering on Super Bowl Weekend

County officials are urging residents to avoid gathering this Super Bowl weekend after the state confirmed the presence of a COVID-19 variant strain in Hawai‘i.

On Friday, the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) reported the B117 variant, also known as the UK strain, was identified on O‘ahu, though it is suspected to be present across the state.

State health officials said this particular mutation of COVID-19 is up to 60% more transmissible than the original virus.

“As we head into Super Bowl weekend, it is essential that we limit social gatherings,” said Acting Mayor Lee Lord.

While the Big Island has done a good job of minimizing the spread of COVID, the hope is to continue to do so, Lord added.

“If you are going to gather in groups of 10 or less, we strongly encourage you to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and wash/sanitize your hands regularly,” Lord advised. “Many of our friends, family, and neighbors have yet to be vaccinated, and we need to continue to do all we can to keep them healthy and safe through this pandemic. We’re all in this together.”