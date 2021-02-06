Big Island Weekly Road Closures: Feb. 6-12

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly lane closures for Feb. 6-12. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

KA‘Ū

Alternating, single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 54 and 58, Ka‘alaiki Road and Māmalahoa Highway, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KONA

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 97 and 101, Haleili Street and Ke Alanui O Aoi, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 8, Wainaku Street and Hanawi Street, on Saturday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 10, Kahoa Place and Kulala Street, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KONA

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 30, on Saturday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HĀMĀKUA

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 38 and 42, Kalopa Road and Ekoa Way, on Saturday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

PUNA

Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10 and 18, Pāhoa Village Road and One‘ele Road, on Saturday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

PUNA

Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 16, Pāhoa Village Road and Kamaili Road, on Saturday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 21, Upolu Airport Road and Malulhia Road, on Saturday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 27, Akana Place and Akoni Pule Highway, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.