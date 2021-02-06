A Second COVID-19 Variant Case Discovered on O‘ahu

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) State Laboratories Division has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 with the B117 variant in Hawai’i.

Both cases involve individuals on O‘ahu. Neither has a history of travel, according to DOH officials. The individuals are not known to have had contact with one another.

The DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division is continuing active investigation of both cases and ensuring that both individuals are isolating, and contacts are in quarantine.

Also known as the UK strain, this particular mutation of COVID-19 is up to 60% more transmissible than the original. Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) confirmed its presence in a press conference Friday, Feb. 5.

“It can spread more aggressively, so we’re going to have to be careful,” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, before adding the upside. “Vaccines do work against this variant.”