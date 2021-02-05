Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Pāhoa Man

Hawai‘i Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Pāhoa man who has been reported missing.

John Christopher Thomley, 32, was last seen on Jan. 16, 2021, in the Pāhoa area. He is described as a local male, 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300.