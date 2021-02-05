February 05, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Looking Ahead