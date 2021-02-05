DOH Reports 101 New COVID Cases Friday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 101 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 26,286. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 85 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.8%.

Three new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu: 21,204

Hawai‘i: 2,187

Maui: 1,833

Kaua‘i: 178

Lana‘i: 108

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 751

A total of 1,732 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 416 people have died.