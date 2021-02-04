Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Teen Runaway

Hawai‘i Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway.

Avamaria Johnson was last seen walking in the 200 block of Kalani Street in Kailua-Kona on Feb. 2, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. wearing gray sweatpants and a black top.

Avamaria is described as a Caucasian female, 5-feet-3-inches tall, approximately 120 pounds, with blonde hair. She also has a tattoo on her right hand that says, “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Police are asking for anyone with information on her location to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Officer Patrick Robinson of Kona Patrol at 808-326-4646 ext. 253.