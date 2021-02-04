Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Volcano Man

Hawai‘i Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Volcano man who has been reported missing.

Kalanikahaleiluakeumahona P.K. Au Quin, 46, was last seen on Feb. 2 in the area of Pa‘alii Street in Volcano. He is known to frequent the Mountain View area.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Au Quin is described as a local male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with green eyes, short black hair and has numerous tattoos across his body. He was last seen wearing mustard color pants, an unknown colored t-shirt, and rubber slippers.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.