High Surf Advisory in Effect Till Friday Morning

4:05 AM HST Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY

* WHAT: Surf of 16 to 20 feet for north-facing shores of Moloka‘i and Maui. Surf of 12 to 16 feet along west-facing shores of Moloka‘i. Surf of 6 to 10 feet along west-facing shores of the Big Island.

* WHERE: North- and west-facing shores of Moloka‘i, north-facing shores of Maui, and west-facing shores of the Big Island.

* WHEN: Until 6 a.m. Friday.

* IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.