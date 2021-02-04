Health Dept Counts 107 New Coronavirus Cases Thursday

Health Dept Counts 107 New Coronavirus Cases ThursdayFebruary 4, 2021, 1:52 PM HST (Updated February 4, 2021, 1:52 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 107 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 26,187. Two new COVID-related deaths were also reported.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 86 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.9%.
Six new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 21,141
Hawai‘i: 2,184
Maui: 1,809
Kaua‘i: 178
Lana‘i: 107
Moloka‘i: 25
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 743
A total of 1,724 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 416 people have died.