Flood Advisory in Effect for Portions of Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the Big Island until 8 pm Thursday night

At 4:55 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy showers and thunderstorms near Na‘alehu and extending south to South Point. Rain was falling at a rate of one to three inches per hour.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Na‘alehu, Hawaiian Ocean View, Discovery Harbour, Waiohinu and Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.