‘Fight COVID With COVID’ Blood Drive Coming to Kona

The Blood Bank of Hawai‘i has planned a Big Island blood drive this month to replenish its stores of blood and COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP).

The drive will be held over three days in Kona, from February 23 to 25. Collections will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Kona Hawai‘i Stake LDS Kona Stake Center, with hours of operation varying by day:

Tuesday, Feb. 23; 8 am to 6 pm

.Wednesday, Feb. 24; 9 am to 7 pm

Thursday, Feb. 25; 6 am to 3 pm

Blood Bank of Hawai‘i continues to prioritize the safety of its staff, donors and the community. Strict sanitation protocols and safety procedures recommended by the FDA, CDC and HDOH will be followed.

“We look forward to seeing our Kona donors once again,” said Todd Lewis, chief operating officer of Blood Bank of Hawai‘i. “In addition, we hope that those who survived COVID-19 will choose to dedicate an hour of their time to donate their plasma to help a fellow community member fight the virus.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Blood Bank of Hawai‘i launched its “Fight COVID with COVID” campaign in an effort to increase COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations that will be used to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Powerful antibodies in CCP can help very sick patients win their own fight. In preparation for a future surge or highly-transmissible strain, it is imperative that Hawai‘i increases its local CCP inventory until a vaccine is widely distributed.

Kona residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and want to help are urged to contact Blood Bank of Hawaii via phone at 808-848-4706 or email [email protected]. More information about donating CCP can be found at BBH.org/FightCovid.

Blood donations are also needed. Each donation can save up to three lives. As a reminder, an appointment is required for all donations. Visit bbh.org or call 808-848-4770 to schedule an appointment. Individuals with questions about operations during COVID-19 may visit bbh.org/COVID-19 or connect via social media, @BloodBankHawaii.