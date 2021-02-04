February 04, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 04, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 4, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 4, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west southwest wind.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with a south wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov