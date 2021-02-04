February 04, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west southwest wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with a south wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

