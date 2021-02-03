Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Starting at Noon

By Big Island Now
February 3, 2021, 7:33 AM HST (Updated February 3, 2021, 7:33 AM)
7:16 AM HST Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM HST THURSDAY

* WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE: Big Island Summits.

* WHEN: From noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

* IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

