Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Starting at Noon

7:16 AM HST Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM HST THURSDAY

* WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE: Big Island Summits.

* WHEN: From noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

* IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.