Wind Advisory in Effect Until This Evening

Wind Advisory in Effect Until This EveningFebruary 3, 2021, 7:22 AM HST (Updated February 3, 2021, 7:22 AM)
6:46 AM HST Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
* WHAT: Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected. Wind gusts of over 55 mph expected over the summit of Haleakala.
* WHERE: Portions of Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i as well as Kailua-Kona, Miloli‘i, South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honoka‘a, Kamuela, Waikoloa and Big Island summits.
* WHEN: Until 6 p.m. this evening.
* IMPACTS: Winds this strong will make driving difficult and will be capable of downing trees and causing power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Motorists should use extra caution.