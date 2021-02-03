Wind Advisory in Effect Until This Evening

6:46 AM HST Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

* WHAT: Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected. Wind gusts of over 55 mph expected over the summit of Haleakala.

* WHERE: Portions of Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i as well as Kailua-Kona, Miloli‘i, South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honoka‘a, Kamuela, Waikoloa and Big Island summits.

* WHEN: Until 6 p.m. this evening.

* IMPACTS: Winds this strong will make driving difficult and will be capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Motorists should use extra caution.