Motorcyclist Who Died in Honomu Road Crash Identified

Big Island authorities identified Timothy N. Shepherd, 67, of Kamuela, as the driver of a motorcycle who died following a collision at the intersection of Honomu Road and Highway 19.

Shepherd was traveling south on Highway 19 on his motorcycle Sunday when he was struck by a northbound vehicle executing a left turn from Highway 19 onto Honomu Road.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the incident, which is classified as a negligent homicide in the second degree. Police investigating the traffic collision have determined that inattention to driving and failure to yield are major contributors to the crash.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has information regarding it to contact the East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2339. Anonymous tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.