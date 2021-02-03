Four COVID-Related Deaths Reported Statewide Wednesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 74 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 26,081. Four new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 85 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2%.

Four new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 21,062

Hawai‘i: 2,177

Maui: 1,793

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 107

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 738

A total of 1,713 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 414 people have died.