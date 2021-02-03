February 03, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then scattered showers after 1am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Light west wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Windy, with a light south southwest wind becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

:

Waikoloa

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead