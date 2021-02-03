Big Island Police Cite 25 For DUI

By Big Island Now
February 3, 2021, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 2, 2021, 4:23 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the last week of January. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 110 DUI arrests compared with 97 during the same period last year. This is an increase of 13.4%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua01
North Hilo01
South Hilo825
Puna617
Kaʻu02
Kona858
South Kohala36
North Kohala00
Island Total25110
There have been 57 major accidents so far this year compared with 85 during the same period last year, a decrease of 32.9%.

To date, there have been three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities compared with three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities for the same time last year

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

