Big Island Police Cite 25 For DUI

Big Island Police Cite 25 For DUIFebruary 3, 2021, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 2, 2021, 4:23 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the last week of January. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.
So far this year, there have been 110 DUI arrests compared with 97 during the same period last year. This is an increase of 13.4%.
|DUI Arrests by District
|District
|Weekly Total
|Year to Date
|Hāmākua
|0
|1
|North Hilo
|0
|1
|South Hilo
|8
|25
|Puna
|6
|17
|Kaʻu
|0
|2
|Kona
|8
|58
|South Kohala
|3
|6
|North Kohala
|0
|0
|Island Total
|25
|110
There have been 57 major accidents so far this year compared with 85 during the same period last year, a decrease of 32.9%.
To date, there have been three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities compared with three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities for the same time last year
DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.