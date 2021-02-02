Live-Fire Training Scheduled at PTA This Month

Pōhakuloa Training Area is scheduled to begin its first monthly convoy on Feb. 10.

During this month, PTA officials say there will be live-fire training consisting of small arms, aviation gunnery, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS, or drone) and artillery/mortar fire. The peak of these activities will take place from Feb. 23-28.

Convoys from PTA to Kawaihae are scheduled for the following days:

Feb. 10: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 11: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 12:2-3 p.m.

PTA Emergency Services (Fire, Police, and Medical) remain on base and prepared to respond to 911 calls within the Saddle Region (including the slopes of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa) to fulfill obligations under the mutual aid agreement with Hawai‘i County. All PTA first responders are taking necessary precautions during this crisis to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus.

PTA leadership will continually assess the environment and inform the public of any changes. All service members training at PTA are under a Restriction of Movement (ROM), and the commander of PTA approves all off-base activities. Safeguarding the PTA workforce and the Hawai‘i Island community remains the top priority.