February 02, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 02, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 2, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 2, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers after 7am. Widespread haze after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Waimea
Kohala
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
