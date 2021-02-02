CVS to Administer COVID Vaccine at Seven Longs Drugs Locations Statewide

CVS Health announced Tuesday it will administer COVID-19 vaccinations at seven Longs Drugs locations across Hawai‘i.

Selected CVS Pharmacy locations will begin to offer the vaccinations on Feb. 11. Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine, according to a company release.

Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 4,400 total doses. Participating Longs Drugs locations are in communities across multiple islands including Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kaneohe, and Kapa‘a. As more supply becomes available, the CVS said it will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

Vaccines at participating Longs Drugs locations in Hawai‘i will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Hawai‘i is part of an initial 11-state rollout and includes approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month, the company said.

In addition to making COVID-19 vaccines available in local pharmacy locations, CVS Health continues to make progress in its effort to vaccinate residents and staff at more than 45 long-term care facilities across Hawai‘i, the release continued. As made clear by regularly updated data CVS Health makes publicly available, first doses at all facilities in the state that selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations will be complete by mid-February with second doses well underway.