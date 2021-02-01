Three-Car Collision Leaves One Dead on Big Island

A motorcyclist lost his life Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on the Big Island.

An unidentified 67-year-old man died following the collision on Sunday afternoon, which took place at the intersection of Honomu Road.

Police responding to the 1:35 pm traffic collision determined that a 2018 Toyota Corolla four-door sedan traveling north on Highway 19 failed to yield to oncoming traffic and attempted a left turn onto Honomu Road, striking a 1973 BMW motorcycle that was traveling south on Highway 19.

Following the collision, the 2018 Toyota Corolla spun out striking a 2006 Honda Pilot, which was stopped at the Honomu Road intersection and waiting to turn right onto Highway 19.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The motorcycle operator was unresponsive at the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:24 pm. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver of the Honda Pilot, a 39-year-old man from Kona, and his three passengers, a 35-year-old woman, a 13-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old girl, all from Kona, were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 59-year-old man from Honomu, was transported to Hilo Medical Center with abrasions and later released. He was then arrested for negligent homicide in the second degree and released pending further investigation.

Police investigating the traffic collision have determined that inattention to driving and failure to yield were major contributors to the crash. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered factors at this time.

This is the third fatal traffic collision in 2021 compared to three fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.

The East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit is conducting this investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information to contact Officer Erhard Autrata at (808) 961-2329 or via email [email protected].