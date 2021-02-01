Police Searching For Pāhoa Runaway

Hawai‘i County authorities are searching for a Big Island teenager who has been reported as a runaway.

Officers have requested public assistance to help locate Maycee Ahsui-Mendoza, 16, of Pāhoa. She was last seen in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. There is no description of the clothing she was last seen wearing. Ahsui-Mendoza is described as Filipino, 5-feet tall, weighing 135 pounds, with shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.