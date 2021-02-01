Ninety New COVID Cases Monday, as State Totals Press Downward

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 90 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to 25,943. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 91 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.1%.

Seven new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,980

Hawai‘i: 2,169

Maui: 1,753

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 107

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 730

A total of 1,699 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 410 people have died.