Hapuna Beach Facilities to Return as Soon as This Week

Post-ocean showers and more convenient bathroom breaks should again be part of the Hapuna Beach experience in the coming days.

A water line leak has kept facilities at Hapuna Beach State Park Recreation Area offline since Oct. 31 of last year. Showers and restrooms have been closed since that time.

“We hope to have (the water line) repaired this week,” Dean Takebayashi, Hawai‘i Island Superintendent for the DLNR Division of State Parks, wrote in an email to Big Island Now Monday.

Previous COVID-19 safety protocol has limited the use of public facilities like those at Hapuna, but the cause of the current, months-long interruption is not virus-related. Those who wish to use the park may do so but are still required to maintain social distancing, wear face coverings whenever mobile, and to be respectful of others sharing the beach.

Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation has received a number of communications from the public concerning the absence of facilities at Hapuna Beach over the previous three months. The area is classified as a state park, however. As such, the county has no direct involvement in the management or maintenance of Hapuna.

For more information on access and availability of state parks across all Hawaiian Islands, visit the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks website.