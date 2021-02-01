Hapuna Beach Facilities to Return as Soon as This Week

By Max Dible
February 1, 2021, 1:53 PM HST (Updated February 1, 2021, 1:53 PM)
×

World Oceans Day at Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area. PC: www.worldoceansday.org

Post-ocean showers and more convenient bathroom breaks should again be part of the Hapuna Beach experience in the coming days.

A water line leak has kept facilities at Hapuna Beach State Park Recreation Area offline since Oct. 31 of last year. Showers and restrooms have been closed since that time.

“We hope to have (the water line) repaired this week,” Dean Takebayashi, Hawai‘i Island Superintendent for the DLNR Division of State Parks, wrote in an email to Big Island Now Monday.

Previous COVID-19 safety protocol has limited the use of public facilities like those at Hapuna, but the cause of the current, months-long interruption is not virus-related. Those who wish to use the park may do so but are still required to maintain social distancing, wear face coverings whenever mobile, and to be respectful of others sharing the beach.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation has received a number of communications from the public concerning the absence of facilities at Hapuna Beach over the previous three months. The area is classified as a state park, however. As such, the county has no direct involvement in the management or maintenance of Hapuna.

For more information on access and availability of state parks across all Hawaiian Islands, visit the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks website.

 

Max Dible
Max Dible is the News Director for both Big Island Now and Kauai Now. He also serves as News Director for Pacific Media Group's Hawai‘i Island family of radio stations. He formerly worked as a community reporter for West Hawai‘i Today in Kailua-Kona from 2016 to 2019. Before that, he was a sports editor, sports reporter, and radio talk show personality covering college athletics in Iowa. He's won several regional and national journalism awards, at both the collegiate and professional levels, for breaking news, long-form feature writing, and his work as a sports columnist.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments