February 01, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 01, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 1, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 1, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
:
Kohala
:
South Big Island
:
Puna
:
Waikoloa
:
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov