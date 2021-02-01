Throughout February temporary closures at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park will be from 6 – 11 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 1; Thursday, Feb. 4; and Monday, Feb. 8. – Temporary closures will include Hale Ho’okipa Visitor Contact Station and parking lot and the main trail from Hale Ho’okipa to the Honokōhau shoreline.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday, February 11; Tuesday, February 16; & Thursday, February 18 – Temporary closures will include Kaloko Road, Kaloko Parking Lot and Kaloko Picnic Area.

The reason for the closure is to provide public safety during the removal of invasive, non-native vegetation as the park will be using helicopter operations.

For further information, contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor center at 326-9057.