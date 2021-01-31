Legislative Committee Hearings in 2021

In-person attendance at Senate and House committee hearings is suspended for the 2021 legislative session. All committee hearings will be conducted virtually using Zoom. The following are ways to participate:

Livestreams. All Senate and House committee hearings and floor sessions will be streamed live on YouTube. Visit the Legislature’s Live & On-Demand Video webpage to access the House and Senate YouTube channels.

Cable Television Broadcasts. The Legislature will continue broadcasting selected committee hearings and floor sessions on public access cable television channels. For broadcast schedule information, visit the Legislative Broadcasts webpage.

Testimony. The House and Senate standing committees will be accepting both written and remote testimony via Zoom during the 2021 session. This remote testimony option will allow broader participation by those who were previously unable to get to the State Capitol to testify in person.

Anyone interested in submitting written testimony or testifying remotely on a measure scheduled for a public hearing should create an account on the Legislature’s website and use the online testimony form.

If you do not have internet access or need assistance to create an account or navigate the testimony process, contact the Legislature’s Public Access Room (PAR) at (808) 587-0478 or [email protected]. You can also visit PAR’s website, which has video tutorials, step-by-step instructions, and reference information about the legislative process and how to participate.

The option to testify remotely via video conference is new this year. More information and instructions on remote testifying can be found here.