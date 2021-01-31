January 31, 2021 Weather Forecast

January 31, 2021 Weather ForecastJanuary 31, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 31, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov