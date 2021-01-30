Three COVID-19 Testing Clinics Scheduled for Saturday

Three COVID-19 Testing Clinics Scheduled for SaturdayJanuary 30, 2021, 9:53 AM HST (Updated January 30, 2021, 9:53 AM)
Three COVID-19 testing clinics are scheduled today.
One is located in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 8 a.m. to noon. The second is in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The third testing site is scheduled to open this afternoon in Puna at Kea‘au High School from 1-5 p.m.
The next community testing will be on Monday when a district test is scheduled in North Kohala at the Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au.