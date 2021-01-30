Seven New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Big Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 116 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, raising the statewide total to 25,771. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 104 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.3%.

Seven new cases were identified on the Big Island Saturday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,864

Hawai‘i: 2,151

Maui: 1,726

Kaua‘i: 178

Lana‘i: 107

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 720

A total of 1,694 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 407 people have died.