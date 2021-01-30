January 30, 2021 Weather Forecast

January 30, 2021 Weather ForecastJanuary 30, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 30, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
