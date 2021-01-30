Big Island Road Closures, Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 45 and 47, on Saturday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KAU: Alternating, single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 66 and 68, on Saturday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KONA: Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Saturday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 8, Wainaku Street and Hanawi Street, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

HILO: Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 26.5 and 27.5, on Saturday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance, tree trimming work and shoulder cleaning.

KONA: Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 30, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HAMAKUA: Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 38 and 42, Kalopa Road and Ekoa Way, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA: Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 16, Pahoa Village Road and Kamaili Road, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

PUNA: Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 15, Makoi Road and Alaili Road, on Saturday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

KOHALA: Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 21, Upolu Airport Road and Malulhia Road, on Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

KOHALA: Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 20 and 23, Soares Road and Niu Lane, on Saturday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.