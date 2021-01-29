January 29, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 29 at 3:30AM HST until January 29 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 75. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

South Big Island

Puna

Waikoloa

