County Pools to Reopen to Swim Teams

Hawai‘i County public pools will reopen to swim teams.

The aquatics facilities closed last year in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic in March. As the months have passed, pools reopened on a limited basis with individual lap swim.

“As we progressed with our knowledge of COVID-19, that allowed us to have this option (age-group swim team practice) at the pools,” said Parks and Recreation Director Maurice Messina.

Lap swim hours will continue. Additionally, Messina said, each pool is working with the local swim teams to develop practice schedules.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Our aquatics division has been working hard with different swim teams in establishing their safety protocols,” Messina added. “We feel these swim teams, with the supervision of our lifeguards, can operate in a safe manner, which is why we’re able to bring back swim teams on a limited basis at this time.”

Each pool will continue to offer 45-minute swim sessions for lap swimming only, on a first-come, first-served basis. Time slots will be available at the following pools starting Feb. 1:

Kawamoto Pool

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Kona Community Aquatics Center

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

Thursdays: 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Pāhoa Pool

Sunday through Thursday: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Konawaena Pool

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Pāhala Pool

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Starting Feb. 8, Kohala Swimming Pool will offer lap swims at the following times: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

For questions regarding the expansion of pool operations, call the Recreation Division at 808-961-8740.