Back-to-Back Earthquakes Strike Above HOVE

Back-to-Back Earthquakes Strike Above HOVEJanuary 29, 2021, 7:03 AM HST (Updated January 29, 2021, 7:03 AM)
Two small earthquakes occurred within a few minutes of one another Friday morning in an area North/Northwest of Hawaiian Ocean View Estates (HOVE).
A magnitude 3.0 quake struck 18 kilometers NNW of HOVE at 6:30 am. Its depth was 4.2 miles.
The first earthquake was chased by a second registering as a magnitude 3.3 at 6:33 am. It occurred at a depth of 5.3 miles, according to the Hawai‘i Volcano Observatory.
The National Weather Service had not issued a tsunami watch due to either quake as of 7 am Friday.