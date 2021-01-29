Back-to-Back Earthquakes Strike Above HOVE

Two small earthquakes occurred within a few minutes of one another Friday morning in an area North/Northwest of Hawaiian Ocean View Estates (HOVE).

A magnitude 3.0 quake struck 18 kilometers NNW of HOVE at 6:30 am. Its depth was 4.2 miles.

The first earthquake was chased by a second registering as a magnitude 3.3 at 6:33 am. It occurred at a depth of 5.3 miles, according to the Hawai‘i Volcano Observatory.

The National Weather Service had not issued a tsunami watch due to either quake as of 7 am Friday.