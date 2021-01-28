Wind Advisory in Effect For Big Island Through Thursday

National Weather Service, Honolulu

3:13 AM HST, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR BIG ISLAND

East to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph, across most of the Big Island including South Point, Hilo, the Hāmākua Coast, Kamuela, and Waikoloa.

Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists should drive with extra caution.