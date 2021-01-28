Land Nominations Sought for Cultural, Historical Preservation

The County of Hawai‘i Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission (PONC) is seeking suggestions from the public regarding lands that should be preserved because of cultural or historical significance.

Properties might qualify for preservation because they offer education, public access to beaches or mountains, cultural significance, natural resources, and outdoor recreation. Such nominations for conservation could be beaches, coastal areas, forests, places of natural beauty or involve the protection of natural resources, lands, and watersheds for general benefits to the public.

To obtain the “2021 Suggestion Form” to nominate suggested properties, contact Maxine Cutler, Property Management Division, at 808-961-8069. The forms must be received by Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.

The county’s most recent land acquisition consists of 12.639 acres in Puapua’a, North Kona. The purchase will ensure the preservation of numerous prehistoric and historic cultural sites, including a burial complex and the Kauakaiakaola Heiau.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Kauakaiakaola Heiau is among the most important historical and cultural sites in the State, similar to other West Hawai‘i historical sites such as Keolanāhihi, Mo‘okini Heiau Puʻuhonua O Hōnaunau.

The PONC funds are derived from 2% of Hawai‘i County’s annual real property tax revenues.