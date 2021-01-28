January 28, 2021 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued January 28 at 3:13AM HST until January 28 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Very windy, with an east wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead