Big Island Identifies 7 New Cases of COVID

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 100 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 25,541. A total of two new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 109 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.

Seven new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,707

Hawai‘i: 2,139

Maui: 1,682

Kaua‘i: 178

Lana‘i: 107

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 698

A total of 1,684 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 406 people have died.