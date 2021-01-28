Big Island Identifies 7 New Cases of COVID

By Big Island Now
January 28, 2021, 12:22 PM HST (Updated January 28, 2021, 12:22 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 100 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 25,541. A total of two new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 109 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.

Seven new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,707
Hawai‘i: 2,139
Maui: 1,682
Kaua‘i: 178
Lana‘i: 107
Moloka‘i: 25
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 698

A total of 1,684 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 406 people have died.

