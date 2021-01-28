Big Island High Surf Advisory in Effect Until Friday

National Weather Service, Honolulu

Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY

Surf will be 7 to 10 feet across East-facing shores of the Big Island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.