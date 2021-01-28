Big Island High Surf Advisory in Effect Until Friday

Big Island High Surf Advisory in Effect Until FridayJanuary 28, 2021, 11:27 AM HST (Updated January 28, 2021, 11:27 AM)
National Weather Service, Honolulu
Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY
Surf will be 7 to 10 feet across East-facing shores of the Big Island.
Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.