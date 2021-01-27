Ka‘ū Man Faces Array of Property Crime Offenses

Hawai‘i police have arrested a 30-year-old Ka‘ū man for several offenses in connection with property crimes, including the theft of three vehicles that occurred in Nā‘ālehu.

Responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Mark Twain Subdivision at 9:43 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2021, officers contacted a man sitting in a Toyota sedan parked near the intersection of Palaoa Road and Holowai Street. Upon determining that the sedan was reported stolen on Jan. 21 from the subdivision, police arrested the driver, Kevin Galigo of Nā‘ālehu, on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

While in police custody, detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section determined that items in Galigo’s possession at the time of his arrest were previously taken from two separate residential properties on Kamā‘oa Road. He was also identified as the suspect in two additional vehicle thefts. All of the thefts occurred between Jan. 15 and 23 in Nā‘ālehu.

On Saturday evening, police charged Galigo with three counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, one count of second-degree burglary, and two counts of fourth-degree theft. His bail was set at $42,000 and was transported to the Kona cellblock pending his initial appearance in District Court on Jan. 25. He was granted supervised release.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Donovan Kohara of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at phone 808-326-4646, ext. 238 or via email at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.